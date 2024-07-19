ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €14.17 ($15.41) and last traded at €14.14 ($15.37). Approximately 5,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.02 ($15.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.65.
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
