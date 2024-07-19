Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $85.27 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

