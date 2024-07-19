Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $16.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.72. 3,025,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.