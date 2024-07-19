Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $121.57 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

