Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.42. 2,144,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,482. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

