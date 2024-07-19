Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,399,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

DLB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.90. 265,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

