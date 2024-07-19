Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.51. Approximately 24,158,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 63,443,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 8.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.