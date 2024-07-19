Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.51 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 186,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 201,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGLL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $650,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

