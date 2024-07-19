Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 112,743 shares.The stock last traded at $53.31 and had previously closed at $53.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

