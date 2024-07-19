Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading Up 33.3%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Dialight Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

