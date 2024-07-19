Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 3,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $18,845.52.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. 251,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 963,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $23,802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

