Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN remained flat at $50.38 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

