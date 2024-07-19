Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,351 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 5.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 514,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 95,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

UJUL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,758 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

