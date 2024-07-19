Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $424,000 in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPIQ. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,058. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4197 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

