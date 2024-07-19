Delta Investment Management LLC Has $20.07 Million Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,981 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth $617,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth $246,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 445,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 229,037 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 430,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,208. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

