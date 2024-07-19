Delta Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.49. 48,514,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,260,957. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.99 and a 200 day moving average of $444.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

