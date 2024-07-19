DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.50 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00078771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

