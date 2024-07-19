Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading Down 7.4%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 81,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 166,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Deep Yellow Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.
