Deborah Ann Miller Sells 6,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL opened at $79.83 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

