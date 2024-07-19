DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.69. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.