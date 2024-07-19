Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 8.1%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.54. 222,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 698,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $130,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

