CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

