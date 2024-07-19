CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $380.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $343.05 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.99 and a 200-day moving average of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 647.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

