Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.63.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE:CVO opened at C$6.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.07. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

