Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

