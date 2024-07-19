Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLB stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.