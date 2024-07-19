Condor Capital Management Sells 11,031 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,719,000 after buying an additional 84,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,793. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.