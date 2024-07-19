Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.56.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$524,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

