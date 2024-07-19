Comparing Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Intelligent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 2.16% 1.47% 0.89% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Intelligent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Intelligent Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.21 million 1.61 $430,000.00 $0.08 67.07 Intelligent Group $20.54 million 0.60 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Intelligent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Intelligent Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. It also offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. The company is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities, as well as model search contests. It has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

