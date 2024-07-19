Comparing Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) & Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -36.90% -30.41% Western Uranium & Vanadium -1,979.94% -21.33% -18.76%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.73) -4.01 Western Uranium & Vanadium $430,000.00 175.94 -$4.94 million ($0.13) -10.54

This table compares Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Uranium & Vanadium. Western Uranium & Vanadium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota uranium project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and the Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

