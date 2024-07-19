Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $56.33

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.33, but opened at $50.27. Comerica shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 467,518 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Comerica Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comerica by 105.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

