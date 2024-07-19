Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

CMCSA traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 16,475,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,410,283. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

