Cohort plc (CHRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 799.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.27. The company has a market capitalization of £331.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. Cohort has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($5.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 874.38 ($11.34).

Get Cohort alerts:

Insider Activity at Cohort

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.71), for a total transaction of £6,014.47 ($7,799.86). 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.