Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

