Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco Stock Performance

CGO stock opened at C$53.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$426.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.61. Cogeco has a 12-month low of C$44.62 and a 12-month high of C$62.49.

Cogeco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.62%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

