Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 114,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,958,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,211.6% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $555.69. 3,419,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,525. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

