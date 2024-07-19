Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,342,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,972. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.