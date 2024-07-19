Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 390,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.