CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 7.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 24,390,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 33,027,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.