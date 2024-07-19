Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.14. 127,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 241,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Clarus by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

