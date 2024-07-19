Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several research firms have commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack bought 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,659,934.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard Mack bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

