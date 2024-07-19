Citigroup Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $80.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.75.

Shares of DOOO opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BRP by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BRP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

