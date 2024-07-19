Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $725.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $710.55.

Shares of CTAS opened at $758.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $699.09 and a 200 day moving average of $656.24. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.78.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

