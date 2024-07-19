CIBC Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$20.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

NVA stock opened at C$13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.21. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. Insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,334 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

