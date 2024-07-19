CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.43.

Shares of ARX opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.63. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$18.93 and a 52-week high of C$26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other ARC Resources news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In other news, Senior Officer Armin Jahangiri sold 24,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.47, for a total transaction of C$619,913.97. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

