Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.67. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

