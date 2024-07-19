Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PLCE opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.18. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mithaq Capital SPC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

