Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG remained flat at $182.03 during trading on Friday. 392,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

