Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.89. 294,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

