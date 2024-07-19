Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTLS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $162.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

